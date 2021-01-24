Gipsy Kings to perform in Muscat

Muscat: Gipsy Kings, the legendary band, who have mesmerized various cultures and nations is scheduled to perform in Muscat on 25th February, organizers said in a press release.

Having sold more than 60 million records worldwide and winning Grammy for Best World Music Album in 2013, Gipsy Kings led by André Reyes continue their epic musical journey.

Gipsy Kings by André Reyes performance will definitely touch every string of your soul and spark the light and happiness. Their performances are as if spellbinding making everybody breathe

in the same beat.

Millions of listeners got captured by Gipsy Kings remarkable, irresistible mixture of original flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythms that bring together many cultures and a lot of

Omanis grew up listening to the unique Gipsy music.

After a warm welcome in 2019 the Kings of Catalan rumba, Gipsy Kings by André Reyes are returning to Muscat on the 25th February 2021. Bright Act Middle East is reintroducing the Entertainment events in a new safety standard where you can enjoy the music while getting your favorite food and drink and most importantly stay safe and healthy. The performance shall take place in one of the luxurious 5 stars hotels in Muscat, JW Marriott Muscat, in the open garden venue, the lawn, overlooking inspiring natural surroundings that is promising a truly unforgettable experience!

The concert venue will be designed according to the ultimate requirements for safety of the audience. Gipsy Kings by André Reyes shall perform outdoors in the fresh air with social distancing

maintained. The seating is open for booking according to a group size in an allocated area distanced from other groups. Tickets start from 20.85 OMR on platinumlist.net or direct booking with AL

Saeedy International Events.