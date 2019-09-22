Gipsy Kings’ “Andalusian Songs & Music” coming to Muscat on October 26

Gipsy Kings – is a Grammy winning band of flamenco, salsa and pop musicians from the south of France. It has been many years since the Gipsy Kings embraced the world’s imagination with their album “Gipsy Kings” – a record that became a genuine sensation, certified gold and platinum around the globe, exciting millions of listeners with a unique and captivating fusion of styles. “World Music” is the right term to describe the talent as this is the authentic blend incorporating elements of Latin and Cuban styles, Arabic music, reggae and jazz guitar as well as transmitting history and culture in their melodies.

This broad cultural mix has enabled the Gipsy Kings to capture the audience wherever they play—from China to Brazil, New Orleans to Russia, Australia to Africa creating the huge demand for their distinctive style and having sold almost 20 million records worldwide. Their music performances are burning and passionate – an expression of the happiness – how “Gipsy Kings” face up to life. The Gipsy Kings continue to delight the public with their “Andalusian songs and Music” impressing the world with their great show ‘Tour Gipsy Unidos’ in more than 40 concerts within the last year, featuring distinguished guests like Mario Reyes and Chico Castillo.

Together, they will make everyone thrilled with great hits such as “Bamboleo”, “Volare” or “Djobi Djoba” among others. The Gipsy Kings will have a one-show only performance on October 26, 2019 at The Theatre at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. Tickets start from: 12.5 OMR with up to 20% “early bird” discount for one week only. Tickets are available on: www.q-tickets.com/om