GII announces progress in London project

Gulf Islamic Investments LLC (GII), a leading UAE-based investment conglomerate, announced that development work is progressing well at 2 Lucan Place, the site for a premium mixed-use property: a 7-storey luxury building that will uniquely meld residential, social and community uses in one of London’s most prestigious addresses, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Commenting on the progress, Mohammed al Hassan, Co-CEO of GII said: “We are delighted that development works are in full swing on-site at 2 Lucan Place. This progress is a testament to the dedication and meticulous efforts of the entire team including project managers, designers, planners and our specialist contractors; that despite the unprecedented developments presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to swiftly proceed with the demolition while maintaining the highest health and safety standards for site workers.”

Pankaj Gupta, Co-CEO of GII added: “We are committed to delivering a boutique development that not only offers an exceptional quality of life for residents but is also in cohesion with the community, benefitting the area for generations to come. We will continue to work closely with the local Council and the contractor to ensure 2 Lucan Place continues to meet our target milestones.”

A new-build development, 2 Lucan Place is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and has

received significant investor interest.

The development is managed by GRID Properties Limited, the UK subsidiary of GII Group company GII Real Estate Development LLC.

2 Lucan Place will be designed by the international award-winning architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) whose portfolio includes many of the world’s tallest towers and iconic developments including The World Bank headquarters in Washington DC and Hudson Yards in New York, the largest private real estate development in US history.

