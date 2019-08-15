Gibraltar orders Iranian tanker release

GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favour of releasing an Iranian supertanker, in a blow to the US which had tried to block the vessel’s departure.

The Grace 1 “is no longer subject to detention”, Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said in court.

The decision came after Gibraltar’s government said it had received written assurances from Iran that the Grace 1 would not be headed for countries “subject to European Union sanctions”.

“There are no longer reasonable grounds to suspect that the detention of the Vessel is required,” chief minister Fabian Picardo said in a statement.

Hours before the announcement, the US launched a last-minute legal move demanding that the British overseas territory detain the ship.

The move had delayed the court decision on the vessel’s fate but Judge Dudley said during his ruling that he had not received a written request from US. — AFP

