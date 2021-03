Giant clam shells worth $3.3m seized in Philippine raid

MANILA: Philippine authorities have seized illegally harvested giant clam shells worth $3.3 million as smugglers turn to the endangered creatures as a substitute for the illicit ivory trade.

In one of the biggest operations of its kind in the country, 80 tonnes of the tropical species were discovered in a village on a remote island in the western archipelago of Palawan, officials said on Friday.

The Philippines is home to most of the world’s giant tropical clam species, which are considered threatened in the country as poaching surges.

Conservationists say their shells are used as an alternative material for products ranging from earrings to chandeliers as ivory becomes scarce amid a global crackdown on the illegal trade in elephant tusks.

Marine troops, the coastguard and local conservation officials raided local homes on Johnson Island on Wednesday, unearthing more than 300 clam shells with a value of around $3.3 million on the black market.

Among them was the Tridacna gigas, the world’s largest clam, which can grow a shell up to 4.6 feet long.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers Tridacna gigas a “vulnerable” species. — AFP