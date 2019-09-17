Giant cake, news of Bollywood film mark Modi’s birthday celebrations

NEW DELHI: Supporters of Narendra Modi cut a giant birthday cake for the Prime Minister who turned 69 on Tuesday, saying he remained as popular as ever as a new Bollywood film on his life was announced.

Modi spent the day in his native state of Gujarat, addressing a public gathering and visiting a butterfly park.

The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and prime minister since 2014 draws mass following from his conservative base, who see him as the country’s strongest leader in decades capable of making the country a superpower.

His critics however say Modi has been unable to rein in hardline groups that have targeted minorities and are undermining the secular ideals of the country’s constitution.

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s biggest actors who has made a name for himself making films with nationalist themes, tweeted a poster of a forthcoming film on Modi. Earlier this year, a biopic of Modi was released, a day after he swept to a big win in general elections.

In Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in northern India, an admirer offered a 1.25 kg gold crown at a temple, media reported. “Modi is building the nation in a manner that was not done previously. I decided to offer a gold crown so that Modi’s and the country’s future can also shine like gold,’ News18 website quoted Arvind Singh as saying.

Trade and railways minister Piyush Goyal greeting Modi on Twitter said he was a statesman, decisive leader and an inspiration for all.

In Gujarat, schools held debates on Modi’s decision to revoke the special rights of Kashmir. Supporters have hailed this as India’s boldest move in decades.

In Delhi, BJP members cut a giant cake to mark his birthday and the changes to Kashmir’s status. — Reuters

