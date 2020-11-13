Ghosn’s legal woes deepen as Nissan sues for $95 million in damages

TOKYO: Ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn’s legal woes deepened on Friday with the start of a civil trial in Yokohama, Japan, where his former employer is seeking 10 billion yen ($95 million) in damages. “The legal actions initiated today form part of Nissan’s policy of holding Ghosn accountable for the harm and financial losses incurred by the company due to (his) misconduct,” Nissan said in a statement.

Ghosn, who also ran French carmaker Renault SA, has been in Lebanon since January after fleeing Japan before he was due to stand trial. He denies any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors, who arrested Ghosn two years ago, have charged him with hiding 9.3 billion yen ($88.6 million) in compensation, enriching himself at Nissan’s expense through $5 million payments to a Middle East car dealership and temporarily transferring personal financial losses to the automaker’s books. — Reuters

Related