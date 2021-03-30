GHEDEX 2021 launches online hub

GHEDEX, celebrating its 20th anniversary, began online the ten-day 24-hour exhibition on Sunday, March 28. The Global Higher Education Exhibition this year has gone virtual and sees the participation of universities, institutes, skill development centres. Considered as the longest serving Oman’s Human Capital Development Agenda Event, GHEDEX is held under the patronage of Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education, Innovation and Research and Supported by the Ministry of Education.

“For the past 19 years, it has been a great opportunity for accredited International, Regional and Local Universities, Colleges and Academic Training providers to interact, recruit & connect with students, parents, young professionals, officials & academic representatives from the region.

This year’s GHEDEX will be held twice now and again in August,” said Amr Abdullah Babood, Group CEO – Arabian Research Bureau (OITE Group).

GHEDEX’s Virtual VR 3D Virtual Expo is the Arab World’s first Virtual Expo with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science & Real-time Physics powered algorithms & Machine Learning will run until 6 April 2021.

The Hybrid Version includes face to face as well as virtual and the application will be held on August 29 – 31, 2021 at OCEC Muscat and from September 1 – 2, 2021 at Radisson Blu, Suhar.

To beat the restrictions of the ongoing pandemic on the exhibitions sector, Arabian Research Bureau/OITE has also launched the GHEDEX Hub.

“This marketplace Application, available on Apple and Android, is Oman and the GCC’s first higher education, training and skills network meeting place for education providers, students and parents. The GHEDEX Hub App will be available from now up to nine months even after the event dates,” explained Sadiq Khan Group COO, Arabian Research Bureau (OITE Group).

Both the Virtual Expo & the App is expected to have the participation of higher secondary and college students, parents, young professionals, education professionals attending from all parts of Oman, the GCC (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar) as the promotions cover the entire region.

Eng Said Salim al Shanfari, CEO, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) said, “The world and Oman have seen face to face exhibitions closed down since March 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic; we were not able to hold exhibitions in the year 2020 and this continues till date in 2021. I am so pleased that the digital transformation like the one we are witnessing now has allowed organisers to connect with exhibitors and visitors once again in 2021 albeit virtually. OCEC supports all exhibition organisers in their initiatives to keep the business ongoing in these challenging times and looks forward to the industry coming back to normal as it is a big contributor to Oman’s economic development.”

GHEDEX events include TRAINEX – Technical Education and Vocational Training Exhibition, FUTURE SKILLS Oman Expo & Conference and EdTech Education Technologies Exhibition as well as International Conference on Quality in Higher Education, Awards for Excellence in Higher Education and Data Driven Research MENA Awards.

