Ghasham House releases The Sultan of Peace

MUSCAT: The Sultan of Peace: Qaboos… A Voice of Renaissance and Conscience of Nation, the English translation of the same book in Arabic entitled (Sultan Al Salam Qaboos Sawt Al Nahdha Wa Dhamir Shaab) was recently published by Al Ghasham House for Publishing and Translation. The book is authored by Omani scholar Dr Hamed bin Abdullah al Balushi and translated by Palestinian Nazar Sartawi.

The 223-page book is illustrated with pictures, and highlights many of the manifestations of the blessed Renaissance and its landmarks. It monitors the major transformations witnessed by the Sultanate in the glorious Renaissance. The book also highlights some aspects in the biography of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the leader and inspirer of the Renaissance.

The English version includes, in addition to the content of the book, an introduction by Sayyid Mohammed bin Salim al Said, and by translator Nizar Sartawi.

Sayyid Mohammed bin Salim al Said wrote: “The book, Sultan of Peace, looks differently at these successes, not discussed by any other book with such a deep understanding.

Dr Hamid al Balushi has also highlighted the huge development that the Sultanate has witnessed under the leadership of His Majesty.

— ONA

Related