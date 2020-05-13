GFOTU participates in Arab Trade Unions Seminar

Muscat: The General Federation of Oman Trade Unions (GFOTU) participated in a video conferencing Arab Trade Unions Seminar.

The seminar was organised by the International Labour Organization, represented by Bureau for Workers’ Activities, with the participation of a number of Arab trade union organizations, in the framework of supporting trade union organizations in the face of Corvid-19 in the Arab region.

The seminar aimed to review the views of heads of workers organizations in the Arab region on precautionary measures taken to reduce the effects of the pandemic’s spread among workers and identify the most important Coronavirus-related challenges facing trade union organizations. –ONA

