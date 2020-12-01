Getting back to normal

Muscat: Following the announcement of the approval of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the Ministry of Interior opened a wide range of activities under the seventh package, starting yesterday.

Even as life is set to return to normal, the Supreme Committee said on Tuesday, “The reopening of the activities does not mean ignoring the preventive measures and the virus is still around us.

The major decisions, in some cases for the first time since March this year, include opening of wedding halls (only upto 50 people), cinema halls, exhibition halls and conferences, kindergarten and nurseries, play areas, amusement centres and food courts (only 50 per cent capacity) in malls.

Additionally, children below 12 years will be allowed to visit malls while parking spaces will be opened for visitors to its full capacity from now.

Among others, sports activities can resume without an audience, and so will be bowling centres, resorts, parks, beaches, Retail shops at main vegetable markets, Health clubs, the second phase of activities at beauty salons, trial rooms in clothes stores, camping material rentals and rehabilitation centres.

All popular tourist sites including museums, forts and castles will open their doors to the visitors. “In implementation of the Supreme Committee resolutions, the National Museum would like to announce its re-opening to the public with adherence to the precautionary health measures,” a statement said. Timings will be from 10 am to 5pm (Saturday-Thursday) and from 2pm to 6 pm on Saturdays.

With regards to health measures, cinema halls will be allowed to operate only at 50% capacity and follow guidelines such as health checks for workers, safe distance at all places, no use of touch screen machines, electronic booking systems and serve food and beverages to avoid sharing as much as possible.

Cinema halls should follow horizontal spacing by allowing two seats to customers and two seats empty.

Parks should have a single point for entry and exit to limit the number of visitors, parking lots at 50% capacity, reduced visit hours and no family events and social gatherings.

Amusement centres in commercial centres will also operate at 50% capacity.

The Supreme Committee has decided to allow the issuance of tourist visas for entry to the country as part of tourist delegations organised by hotels and tourism companies.