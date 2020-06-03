Get ready for the glare of the summer

Starting Thursday temperature is expected to go up two to three degrees higher than what we have been experiencing until now.

According to Oman Met Office’s weather forecaster, while the Sultanate will see a slowing down of local rains, the temperature is expected to go up in the forthcoming days.

“We will see the temperature go up to 47 to 48 degrees Celsius in parts of Oman starting Thursday,” said the weather forecaster.

The humidity in Muscat will be ranging around 20 percent to 55 percent while humidity in Dhofar is expected to be between 75 percent and 90 percent.

Places such as Al Amerat, Madha, Fahud, Nizwa, Mudhebi, and Ibra touched 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. On June 5 there are chances of low clouds over parts of South Al Sharqiya, Al Wusta, and Dhofar. Otherwise, it is forecast to be mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate.

Although there was the development of clouds over Al Hajar Mountains towards the afternoon on Wednesday and chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds along with parts of the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea, there will be change in this factor too said the weather expert.

The general weather forecast stated that clear to partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain over Dhofar governorate, mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate with a chance of clouds development and isolated rain occasionally thundershower over Al Hajar Mountains and the adjacent wilayat during evening and chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds along with the coastal areas of South Al Sharqiya and al Wusta governorates.

In the forthcoming days, the local cloud development is expected to go down.

Along with coastal areas of Oman Sea, the wind will be variable light at night becoming northeasterly light to moderate during the day and over the coastal areas of Arabian Sea wind will be southwesterly moderate to fresh whereas over the rest of the Sultanate winds will be westerly to northwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh with dust rising.

Sea condition is expected to be moderate to rough along with coastal areas of the Arabian Sea with a maximum wave height of 3 meters and slight to moderate along the Oman Sea and Musandam coasts with a maximum wave height of 1.5 meters.