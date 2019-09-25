Get nod for realty projects in 27 days

Muscat, Sept 25 – It takes only 27 days for an applicant to get approvals for construction under the single window facility established by the Directorate of Real Estate Development for the benefit of developers in the sector. This was stated by a top official of the Ministry of Housing in a statement. “All authorities issuing permits for real estate projects are now e-linked and each party gets only a few days to complete the procedures provided the applicants submit all the required documents at the time of application,” said Siham bint Ahmed al Harthy, Director-General of Real Estate Development at the Ministry of Housing.

She made this announcement as the ministry will be celebrating the Arab Housing Day in the presence of Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, on October 9 under the theme “ The social responsibility of the private sector in support of affordable housing.” The Arab Housing Day is celebrated to highlight the Sultanate’s efforts in this sector. During the ceremony, the institutions and companies that have contributed to the construction of social housing in Oman will be honoured.

“All major real estate development companies in the Sultanate with a distinctive footprint in the development of the real estate sector have contributed to the growth of integrated housing units and complexes in the Sultanate,” she said. The single window enables interested investors and developers access market data that will be imperative to their decision-making processes while providing them with assurance and comfort that their investment decisions are sound and evidence-based.