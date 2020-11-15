Get inspired as you walk around!

Life experiences and interacting with others are all about making impact on one another’s life. It is not about getting and having, but it is about giving and being; this is the real meaning of living with other people and being social. It has been said that if you look at the people in your circle and you do not get inspired, then you do not have a circle, but a cage! Usually, people get inspired by each other!

Possibly, you remember the time when you made someone’s day! Likewise, you recall the day when you were on cloud nine because of someone else, who could share a great moment or probably made a change in your life. Could most likely be someone who changed you in a way that made you healthier, happier, successful or even more satisfied? If so, then definitely you realise the impact that a positive inspiration can make in one’s life.

Inspiration is a life within life, it is very powerful, but not an easy matter to do! Have you ever thought of what does it mean to be inspired? If so, would you like to return the favour by making a positive difference in the life of your friends, family, or a colleague even?! Don’t you want to experience the feeling of being a positive influence capable of inspiring your loved ones to become a better version of themselves?

That is why inspiration is a necessity in different phases of one’s life for we all need it, regardless who we are. Inspiration always awakens us to new possibilities by allowing us to surpass our ordinary experiences and limitations. Inspiration drives a person from lack of interest to possible opportunities and it changes the way we perceive our own capabilities.

In fact, inspiration revives our hope towards having a better tomorrow! Inspiration is the reason behind keeping us enthused and optimistic. I believe it stands as a therapy, which we all need at a time! However, one should get it from a reliable and insightful source because some sources are just ones of propaganda and show off only. Therefore, inspiration is not everyone’s cup of tea. It has never been an easy art to have or get your hands on even for only talented people can be inspiring to others.

Today, the world’s most successful people are renowned and regarded celebrities for the different things that they are good at. Some are famous for their unique skills and talents while others are distinguished for their courage and strong impact on different segments of the society. Hence, they become most loved, believed and trusted words of mouth ambassadors among their families, friends, colleagues and society overall. Their ability to convince others is their real weapon to entice people’s hearts and minds.

That is why some people are emotionally and mentally attracted to them; they are after nothing, but advising, guiding and helping people to find their ways. Their only common talent is the ability to inspire others, urge them to value their own talents and push them to discover themselves. Sometimes, all what we need is someone to remind us on who we are and what could we achieve and how could we serve the society with what we have! Something important that we do not do is the attempt to discover ourselves and what merits and talents we have been bestowed.

Here comes the role of inspirational speakers whom they provoke our emotions and feelings with their spellbinding words. Accordingly, we wake up and start brainstorming to explore the potential and undiscovered talents and abilities of our own. Thanks to all the inspiring speakers and human development professionals who spare the time and effort to help us find our ways, guide us all the way in the journey of self-discovery.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com