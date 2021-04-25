Germany’s Greens take lead in new polls

BERLIN: Germany’s Greens continued their upward trajectory on Sunday, with the ecologist party overtaking Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in a new opinion poll just five months before a general election.

The centre-left opposition party rose to 28 per cent in a poll for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, gaining six percentage points on the previous week to record its best-ever score in the regular survey carried out by the Kantar institute.

Merkel’s centre-right CDU/CSU alliance lost two points, coming in second at 27 per cent support.

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Merkel’s junior coalition partners, fell to their worst score since August 2019 with 13 per cent.

The Greens’ surge in popularity comes after the party on Monday tapped co-chair Annalena Baerbock, 40, to become its first-ever chancellor candidate.

The nomination of mum-of-two Baerbock, seen as a centrist who advocates a greener economy and a tougher foreign policy stance on Russia and China, has been widely cheered. She will also be the only woman in the race to succeed Merkel, who is bowing out after 16 years.

“Germans are in the mood for change,” Bild wrote. — AFP