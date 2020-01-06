Germany, France, UK urge deescalation in Iran-US crisis

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday called on the US and Iran to “exercise utmost restraint” as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

The three leaders issued a joint statement saying there was “an urgent need for de-escalation” and that the “current cycle of violence in Iraq must end.”

They reiterated their “attachment to the sovereignty and security of Iraq,” saying that “another crisis risks jeopardizing years of efforts to stabilize Iraq.”

Fighting against IS in the region “remains a high priority,” the statement added. It urged Iraqi authorities to continue providing support to the US-led alliance fighting the militant group after Iraq voted to expel foreign troops linked to coalition forces fighting IS. Agencies.