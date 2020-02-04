Germany bounce back with crushing win over Oman

Shahzad Raza –

MUSCAT: Smarting from a 9-wicket loss in the tour’s opening game on Monday, Germany women’s team paid Oman back in the same coin a day later, inflicting a big 115-run defeat on the hosts in the first of the four T20I series here on Oman Cricket’s grassy ground one in Al Amerat on Tuesday.

In Monday’s 35-over-a-side game, Oman had won in a similar one-sided fashion in a 9-wicket thrashing of the tourists.

Germans made the most of the opportunity to bat first on a bright sunny morning, scoring an imposing 172 for 1 in 20 overs thanks to the 158-run third wicket partnership between opener Janet Ronalds (71 not out off 64) and one drop Christina Gough (71 not out off 45).

Oman was cruising well at 32 for 1 in the 5th over before opener Sakshi Shetty’s departure for 16 triggered a dramatic collapse. A little more than 8 overs later, Oman had folded up for 57, wondering what went wrong as the tourists celebrated a wonderful victory. Gough, who took two wickets for only 8 runs, was deservedly declared player of the match.

The two sides will square up again on Wednesday in the second T20I before Thursday’s rest day, which will be followed by two back to back games on Friday and Saturday.

Brief scores: Germany Women 172 for 1 in 20 overs (Christina Gough 71 not out – 11×4, Janet Ronalds 71 not out – 6×4. Snehal Nair 1-30) thrashed Oman Women 57 all out in 13.4 overs (Sakshi Shetty 16 – 2×4, Vaishali Jesrani 14 – 1×4. Milena Beresford 3-24, Christina Gough 2-08, Anna Healey 2-09) by 115 runs.