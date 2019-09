NEW YORK: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al Muallem on the sidelines of 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN on Saturday. The minister responsible of foreign affairs also met Pradeep Kumar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal. They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries stressing the importance of developing economic and investment ties.

In a separate meeting, Alawi met Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany. The meeting discussed the most important political and security issues of the Gulf region and the Sultanate’s fundamental role in the region as well as the ways of fostering bilateral relations between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the German state minister stated: “I met Alawi more than once in Muscat and Berlin and we talked about our bilateral relations which are good relations. We are grateful to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and also to the minister responsible for foreign affairs for his efforts and talks with different Yemeni parties and we are cooperating with the Sultanate regarding the political and humanitarian issues. During the meeting we touched on other issue. The Sultanate is playing a major role not only because of its geographical location but also due to the confidence accorded to it by everybody.”

Alawi took part in the meeting organised by the United Nations Department of Political and Peace-building Affairs to discuss the situation in Sudan. UN Secretary-General António Guterres affirmed the UN’s support for the new government of Sudan. Abdalla Hamdok, PM of Sudan expressed his hope for removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism soon. — ONA

