German hospitality brand launches new property in Oman

Well-known German hospitality brand Deutsche Hospitality has announced the expansion of its presence in the Sultanate with the opening of its second property under the ‘Intercity’ brand in Nizwa.

The IntercityHotel Nizwa, located in Nizwa City, features 120 guest rooms and suites, a restaurant, a café and an Aqua Pool Bar. Health and beauty spa facilities comprise a gym, a steam bath and a rooftop pool. The hotel’s luxurious ballroom will be able to accommodate up to 700 people for weddings, family celebrations and business events. Three combinable conference rooms will also provide additional options for meetings.

“We are delighted to be establishing a further IntercityHotel in Oman,” said Thomas Willms, CEO, Deutsche Hospitality. “Oman offers fantastic holiday destinations and an outstanding host culture. Our guests in Nizwa will be provided with a new international hotel with superb services that combine bot European and Arab influences.”

Deutsche Hospitality has been operating in the Sultanate since 2016, when the IntercityHotel Salalah opened. Nizwa exudes historic flair and is considered to be both a centre and a link between various parts of the country because it lies between the routes connecting Muscat and Salalah. It is also highly popular amongst domestic travellers.

“The huge Ballroom, the rooftop pool and the events rooms are all USP’s for us in this wonderful city,” said Anees Shinnara, General Manager of the IntercityHotel Nizwa.

The IntercityHotels portfolio includes more than 40 hotels in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Oman and China, and 20 further properties are currently at the development stage.