German exports rise by less than expected in Oct

German exports rose by less than expected in October but foreign trade still gave Europe’s largest economy a boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it struggles to avoid slipping into a double-dip contraction. Seasonally adjusted exports rose 0.8 per cent on the month after an increase of 2.3 per cent in September, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Imports rose 0.3 per cent after an upward revision in the prior month’s figure to an increase of 0.2 per cent. The trade surplus expanded to 18.2 billion euros.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise by 1.2 per cent and imports to increase by 1.0 per cent. The trade surplus was predicted to come in at 18.0 billion euros.

