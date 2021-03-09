German exports rise as China trade sizzles

BERLIN: German exports unexpectedly rose in January, buoyed by robust trade with China in a positive start to the year for manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy.

Seasonally adjusted exports increased 1.4 per cent on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 0.4 per cent in December, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. Imports fell 4.7 per cent after showing no change in the prior month, an upward revision.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a .2 per cent drop in exports and a 0.5 per cent fall in imports. January’s 1.4 per cent increase in exports far surpassed even the most optimistic forecast.

The trade surplus grew to 22.2 billion euros.

On the year, exports to China rose by 3.1 per cent. Exports to other European Union countries fell 6.0 per cent on the year, those to the United Kingdom dropped 29 per cent and those to the United States decreased by 6.2 per cent.

Thomas Gitzel, economist at VP Bank, described the overall rise in exports as “an extremely positive surprise” and expected further growth. — Reuters