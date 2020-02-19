German delegation due in Muscat for trade meetings

Underlining the high regard Oman has for Germany as a key trade and investment partner, Ithraa, Oman’s investment promotion and export development agency, in conjunction with the Ministry of Technology & Communications and the Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI) will be hosting 30 business representatives from the German Near & Middle East Association (NUMOV) during Feb 22 – 23.

During the two-day visit, the trade delegation will meet top-level government representatives including Yahya al Jabri, Ithraa’s Chairman. Eng Azza al Ismailiya, Minister of Technology & Communications and Qais al Yousef, Chairman, OCCI. The German delegation will also be participating in B2B meetings on February 23 at OCCI with sessions designed to showcase the many and varied trade and investment opportunities on offer in Oman.

Commenting on the visit, Azzan al Busaidi (pictured), Ithraa’s CEO said: “Oman and Germany are natural trade and investment partners. We share common commercial interests, particularly in technology, manufacturing, tourism and logistics. This two-day NUMOV visit programme is an example of how Ithraa is reinforcing this relationship, actively promoting and exploring opportunities for even greater Omani-German economic co-operation.”

Al Busaidi continued: “Indeed, Oman has a strong and long-standing relationship with Germany. As far back as the 1960s German firms have been involved the sultanate, in particular helping build our modern and efficient infrastructure. Today, German companies are part of both large and small-scale industrial projects across the country with the methanol plant and liquid-gas terminal at the Port of Sohar and Europoles’ concrete pole factory in Nizwa among many German investments here. Few countries have contributed so much to science and technology as Germany, from physics and chemistry to cars and consumer products. And as Europe’s largest economy it is one of the world leaders in sustainable energy, biotechnology and experimental software engineering. Oman very much looks forward to building on the ties we already have with this innovative nation as we diversify our economic base.”

Throughout the visit, Ithraa will be emphasising that the sultanate is open for business and the government is committed to supporting non-oil Omani export growth and encouraging inward investment. Government representatives as well as local business leaders will be showcasing the significant opportunities that exist for German companies to set-up and grow in Oman.

