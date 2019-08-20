German defence minister arrives in Iraq

Baghdad/Berlin: One of the leaders of the international mission against the IS militia in Iraq said on Tuesday that if Germany were to pull its troops out, it would be “a significant blow” to the mission’s success. “Germany has been a steadfast partner… of this coalition, and it is a partnership we really value for the capabilities it brings,” Christopher Ghika, vice commander of the anti-terrorist coalition, said during a visit from German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to the mission headquarters.

Ghika said the militants had built up effective underground networks since the destruction of their caliphate, and therefore the fight against the organisation was ongoing. He added that this was also a ideological battle, and that the goal was to deradicalise IS fighters. Kramp-Karrenbauer arrived in Baghdad late on Monday. Before visiting the mission headquarters, which is known as Unit 3, she was in Baghdad for political talks as well as talks on civilian projects aimed at stabilising the country.

Around 50 German soldiers are stationed at the military compound in Taji, where they train Iraqi soldiers in fields such as logistics and defence.

Kramp-Karrenbauer is in Iraq as the German mandate for the operation is set to expire on October 31. The German government is plagued by in-fighting over whether to extend the mandate. Kramp-Karrenbauer is a proponent of extending the mandate for German troops. However, members of the Social Democrats, the junior partner in Germany’s ruling coalition, are calling for an end to the mission.

During a visit to Jordan on Monday, the German defence minister said it had been made clear to her “how important the German contribution to the fight against the terrorism of IS is for the region.” Since the IS militants were driven out of Iraq in December 2017, the country’s security has improved, particularly in the capital Baghdad. However, there are still active pockets of the militant group in other parts of the country. — DPA

