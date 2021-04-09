Gearing up for Ramadhan amid night closure

As Ramadhan is only a few days away, the Sultanate is gearing up for a second time to observe the holy month under the shadow of coronavirus pandemic.

Amid a sense of gloom, people are utilising their day time to do maximum shopping to ensure that they have enough stock of food and other items during the month.

“This is the second year in a row that the joy of the holy month is lost due to the pandemic”, Khalid al Wahaibi, a retired teacher in Ruwi, adding, “there has never been in the history of Islam such a devastating experience for so long.”

Along with ban on congregational worship and other religious activities involving groups of people, authorities have also enforced closure of commercial activities and movement curbs on vehicles from 9 pm till 4 am from the beginning of first day of the holy month, which is expected to start on April 13, pending moon-sighting.

While emphasising the gravity of the situation in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Supreme Committee, combating the spread of Covid-19, members of the public to adhere to mandatory preventive measures to protect their families, especially older people, children and people with chronic health issues.

“Closure of commercial activities will be from 8 pm to 5 am until the first morning of the blessed month of Ramadhan,” said an order from the Committee.

From traditional souqs in Seeb to Muttrah, and hypermarkets all witnessed rush of people in the evening hours. The wholesale market in Ruwi witnessed heavy traffic as people started stocking food items.

“There have been heavy rush for groceries since the beginning of this month. As we close before 8 pm due to the restrictions, people come for the purchase even in the afternoon time”, said Muhsen Abdullah, manager of a leading wholesale shop in Ruwi.

Reports from Mawaleh Market, Omans’ largest fruit and vegetable market which reopened on Tuesday last, indicate that vendors are filling their warehouses with loads of items to cater to the Ramadhan demands.

“Unlike the previous year when the market was closed due to the full lockdown in the country, this year we expect good business as the market is open during day time”, Fareen Ahmed, a wholesaler told Observer.

Amid Covid-19 protocol, the traditional Habta market that operates towards the end of Ramadhan will be allowed during daytime.

Last week, the Supreme Committee, while announcing measures to be followed during the holy month, banned Taraweeh congregational prayers in mosques as well as a prohibition on all types of gatherings.

Mosques will be open every day until the Maghrib prayers at sunset, but Friday prayers will not be allowed. All social, sports and cultural activities and any other group activities were also prohibited throughout the month.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to organise traditional Ramadhan buffets, provided social distancing rules are observed, but they must close before 9 pm in accordance with the lockdown rules.