GDP growth falls 2.6 pc

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 2.6 per cent to reach RO 21.64 billion at current market prices by the end of September 2019, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

There was a fall in oil activities by 2.9 per cent at the end of September 2019, registering RO 7.68 billion compared to RO 7.91 billion at the end of September 2018.

The share of crude oil from among oil activities was RO 6.49 billion, comprising a decrease by 3.8 per cent compared to the end of the

September 2018, which was RO 6.74 billion.

The activities of natural gas increased by 1.9 per cent, reaching RO 1.19 billion compared to RO 1.17 billion by the end of September 2018.

Total non-oil activities fell by 2.1 per cent to reach RO 14.90 billion. Services activities were at the forefront of non-oil activities, which was at RO 10.55 billion, comprising a drop by 0.8 per cent over RO 10.64 billion at the end of September 2018.

Hotels and restaurants, financial brokerage, and real estate activities rose by 5.4 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. On the contrary, wholesale and retail trade; transport, storage and communications; and pubic administration and defense activities decreased by 6 per cent, 2.4 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

Industrial activities fell by 6.5 per cent to RO 3.81 billion at the end of September 2019.

The manufacturing sector fell by 9.3 per cent, mining, and quarrying by 1.8 per cent.

Basic chemical industry activities increased by 3.8 per cent, electricity, and water supply rose by 4.2 per cent whereas other manufacturing industries fell by 18.1 per cent and construction activities fell by 5.8 per cent. — ONA

Related