GDP declines 16.5pc to RO 18.2 billion

The Sultanate’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 16.5 per cent, reaching RO 18.189 billion at current market prices by the end of September 2020, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

There was a fall in petroleum activities by 24.4 per cent at the end of September 2020, registering RO 5.791 billion compared to RO 7.662 billion at the end of September 2019.

The share of crude oil from among petroleum activities was RO 4.639 billion, a decrease of 28.3 per cent from the end of the September 2019, when it was RO 6.468 billion.

Natural gas activities also decreased 3.5 per cent, reaching RO 1.152 billion compared to RO 1.193 billion at the end of September 2019.

Total non-petroleum activities fell by 12.4 per cent to RO 13.152.8 billion. Services were at the forefront of non-petroleum activities, valued at RO 9.285 billion, down by 10.6 per cent over RO 10.385 billion at the end of September 2019.

Hotels and restaurants, wholesale and retail trade, and transport, storage and communication rose by 35.7 per cent, 31.4 per cent and 17.5 per cent, respectively. Real estate services, Financial intermediation; and Pubic administration and Defence activities decreased by 14.2 per cent, 10.1 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively. Industrial Activities fell by 19.8 per cent to total RO 3.296 bn at the end of September 2020.

Basic chemicals, Manufacturing, Construction, and Other Manufacturing Industries fell by 24.6 per cent, 21 per cent & 20.4 per cent respectively.

Electricity and Water Supply increased by 1.1 per cent, while Mining & Quarrying fell by 0.4 per cent. The activities related to Agriculture & Fishery sectors showed an increase of 9.8 per cent to reach RO 571 million by the end of September 2020, compared to RO 520.1 million at the end of September 2019.

