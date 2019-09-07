GDP at RO 7 billion in first quarter

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2019 stood at RO 7.066 billion from RO 7.183 billion for the same period of 2018, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The share of crude oil from among oil activities at the end of the first quarter was RO 2.018 billion, which is a drop by 2.5 per cent from the end of the first quarter of 2018, when it was RO 2.069 billion. The activities of natural gas increased by 10.8 per cent, reaching RO 394.7 million after it was RO 356.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Total non-oil activities at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was valued at RO 4.968 billion, which is a drop of 0.5 per cent over RO 4.994 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2018. Services activities were valued at RO 3.478 billion, which is an increase of 0.4 per cent over RO 3.465 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2018. On the contrary, hotels and restaurant activities grew by 7.6 per cent; real estate activities by 4.9 per cent; public administration and defence activities by 2.5 per cent and other services by 4 per cent. The industrial activities in the first quarter of 2019 fell by 4.8 per cent to reach RO 1.317 billion over RO 1.382 billion. — ONA