GCC Wildlife Day celebrated today

The Sultanate represented by the Environment Authority, celebrates today GCC Wildlife Day under the slogan “Man and Wildlife, Partners in One Environment”. the day is celebrated on December 30 each year.

The chosen slogan this year demonstrates the values and ethics of human beings at preserving wildlife. It also emphasises the importance of the balance between the vocabulary of nature around humans, and protecting wildlife from the dangers posed by humans from pollution and destroying natural places.

Celebrating this day annually reinforces the united efforts exerted by citizens and countries to protect the wildlife and preserving the ecosystem and the endangered species. It also sheds light on the human model that is based on the coexistence of human beings and the wildlife and promotes awareness on the importance of creating a peaceful environment with the wildlife around.

Every year on December 30, environmental authorities across the region observe the day through organising a variety of activities to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

Related