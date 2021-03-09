GCC undersecretaries discuss mandatory vaccination

Muscat: The GCC undersecretaries of Health held on Tuesday their fifteenth virtual meeting to discuss the latest developments of the Covid-19 situation, which was attended by Dr. Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MOH’s Undersecretary for Health Affairs

The meeting addressed the latest updates of the coronavirus in the GCC countries and actions taken for each country as well as proposals presented for the upcoming phase.

It further reviewed updates of COVID-19 vaccines and distribution mechanisms of each country, in addition to the importance of exchanging information in the vaccinations domain.

The Gulf Covid-19 Vaccines Guide was also discussed and previous proposals and applications of countries were further reviewed.

The meeting touched upon the institutional quarantine manual, the possibility of mandatory vaccination, as well private sector engagement in disseminating vaccination knowledge.

Their excellencies GCC Health Undersecretaries commended the significant efforts of health workers as well their tangible contribution in mitigating the spread of the virus.

The Undersecretaries urge all GCC citizens and residents to adhere fully to preventive measures as wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, maintaining physical distance, and hand hygiene. They further stressed the importance of taking the information from reliable sources and not paying attention to rumors and unofficial social media platforms.