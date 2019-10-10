GCC Tourism Ministers hold 4th meeting in Muscat

Muscat: The GCC Ministers of Tourism on Thursday held their 4th meeting under the chair of Ahmed bin Nasser al Meherzi, Minister of Tourism.

Al Meherzi said that this meeting comes in a complement of the efforts exerted to upgrade the tourism sector in the GCC countries and follow up the discussions and decisions made by the previous meeting.

He hailed the efforts exerted by officials and those working at the tourism sector in the GCC states that seek to achieve aspirations of the GCC leaders.

Al Meherzi also commended the valued efforts of the GCC Secretariat General under the leadership of Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary General in his endeavour to develop and

activate the GCC joint action and facilitate all challenges facing the GCC march.

At the end of his speech, he stressed the importance of following up and implementing the decisions of this meeting on the ground in a manner that in line with aspirations and ambitions of the GCC countries, so as to make the GCC region a competitive tourism destination among other regions around the world.

Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary General said that the GCC leaders have accorded a remarkable attention to the tourism sector due to its importance and capability to provide job opportunities and boost economic growth.

He added that the GCC leaders also affirmed the importance of taking care of tourism utilities and installations, heritage and civilized attractions.

The meeting reviewed recommendations of the preparatory meeting held yesterday with the GCC Undersecretaries of Tourism on tourism in the GCC states. Among the major recommendations were a report on following up the implementation of decisions of the previous meeting of the GCC Ministers of Tourism held in Riyadh in 2016, as well as discussing the report on what has been implemented from the executive plan of the comprehensive vision on joint tourism action among the GCC countries.

The meeting also discussed the previous proposals and visions that included naming and selecting a GCC city each year to be a capital of GCC tourism. A recommendation made by the GCC

Undersecretaries of Tourism was approved on naming Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the GCC Tourism City for 2020.

The meeting also discussed a recommendation raised on establishing a programme for initiatives and activities that enhance the belonging and citizenship under the theme “Experience the Gulf” was approved as one of the GCC joint action programmes.

The meeting also discussed a proposal of the GCC Secretariat General on the potential of facilitating and encouraging inter-tourism through reducing travel ticket fares among the GCC states. The date and venue of the 5th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Tourism will be agreed in coordination with the GCC Secretariat General and the UAE as a Chair Country of the next GCC session. –ONA

