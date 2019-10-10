GCC Tourism City for 2020 named

MUSCAT: The GCC Ministers of Tourism held a meeting in Muscat on Thursday to coordinate tourism efforts within Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

During the meeting, the ministers and senior officials named Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE as the GCC Tourism City for 2020.

The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Ahmed bin Nasser bin Hamad al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, also discussed a recommendation raised on establishing a programme for initiatives and activities that enhance the belonging and citizenship under the theme “Experience the Gulf” was approved as one of the GCC joint action programmes.

The meeting also discussed a proposal of the GCC Secretariat General on the potential of facilitating and encouraging inter-tourism through reducing travel ticket fares among the GCC states. The date and venue of the 5th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Tourism will be agreed in coordination with the GCC Secretariat General and the UAE as a Chair Country of the next GCC session.

Al Mehrzi in his speech hailed the efforts exerted by officials and those working at the tourism sector in the GCC states that seek to achieve aspirations of the GCC leaders.

Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary General, said that the GCC leaders have accorded a remarkable attention to the tourism sector due to its importance and capability to provide job opportunities and boost economic growth. He added that the GCC leaders also affirmed the importance of taking care of tourism utilities and installations, heritage and civilized attractions. — ONA

Related