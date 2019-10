Muscat: The GCC Statistical Centre will inaugurate the spatial platform for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators in the GCC countries at its headquarters on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony will be held under the patronage of Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General.

The platform is one of the means of disseminating and providing data to monitor progress towards achieving the 2030 SDGs in the GCC countries in order to support decision makers and policy makers in the GCC countries in developing fact-based plans for the benefit of raising the citizens’ welfare and progress.

The platform provides official statistics with accuracy and credibility covering 100 indicators out of 241 of the SDGs, which are activated periodically within the mapping interaction system and contrast display tools.

— ONA

