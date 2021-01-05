GCC states sign solidarity pact
L ULA: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, took part in the 41st Summit of GCC Leaders, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula city on Tuesday.
The GCC leaders signed an agreement to end a yearslong rift between a Saudi-led bloc and Qatar at their annual summit. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who chaired the opening session of the summit, said the agreement stressed the need for solidarity and stability “between our peoples and countries.”
He thanked Kuwait and the US for their efforts in mediating the agreement.
Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani led his country’s delegation to the summit and was warmly welcomed by
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed.
Wearing face masks, the two hugged each other at the airport.
Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah, UAE’s Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum and Bahrain’s Crown Prince were also in Al Ula summit.