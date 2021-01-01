GCC Sports Games in Kuwait may BE postponed to December

MUSCAT, Jan 1 – According to some sources, the third edition of the GCC Sports Games in Kuwait may postpone once again to December 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The third GCC Games was scheduled to be held in April 2020 and rescheduled to March 7-17, 2021. The Kuwaiti Olympic Committee postponed the event again from March 2021 to December 2021.

All the Gulf sporting teams were expecting that the event will take place in upcoming March as all the teams had shaped and prepared well for the event since few months ago.

The new decision of postponement may assist the team to continue further with their preparation plan.

The organising committee will announce soon the exact dates of the multi-sport event. Protecting all the athletes and ensuring the safety for all the participants is the main objective of the organisers.

The event will feature huge participation of the athletes representing all the GCC including the hosts Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

In last November, officials at Gulf Olympic Committees had confirmed the unified GCC Games will be only for the third edition in Kuwait. Six beach sports disciplines — handball, volleyball, 3x3basketball, football, jet ski and open water swimming — will also be held along with the 12 regular sports at the Games.

The Planning and Following-up Committee at Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) is closely monitoring all the national sporting teams’ preparation for the third GCC Games in Kuwait. The committee members attended last week the training sessions of the national soccer beach team at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The team head coach, Talib Hilal, explained the detailed plan for the team’s preparatory for the forthcoming events including the GCC Games. The committee ensures the continued preparation of our national teams in preparation for participating in regional, continental and international tournaments including the 32nd Olympic Games (Tokyo 2021), the Asian Beach Games (Sanya-China), the third GCC Games (Kuwait), the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games (Turkey), Indoor Asian Games (Thailand) and the Asian Youth Games (China). Also, the committee is responsible to study and analyse the technical levels of the players to implement the plans precisely as a result of the exceptional circumstances and the work done for preparation.

Related