GCC set to create nearly 200,000 solar power jobs by 2030

With the cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) energy plummeting, countries worldwide are adopting large-scale utility projects and off-grid systems. Thanks to ambitious renewable energy targets and vast expanses of sun-soaked desert, solar PV has become the GCC’s cheapest source of new electricity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

By 2030, IRENA predicts the GCC will have 40GW of utility-scale PV projects and nearly 200,000 solar power jobs. Solar careers in 2030 will include 124,000 solar PV jobs, 50,000 concentrated solar power (CSP) jobs, and 23,000 jobs for small-scale solar rooftop projects.

As the region’s leading solar marketplace, the Solar Expo & Forum will be supporting this transition when it returns to Abu Dhabi next January. Held during the 2020 World Future Energy Summit and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the specialised event brings together leading solar power engineering companies, technology providers, and financiers.

Visitors will discover a full range of solar trends, deals and opportunities to accelerate the success of solar projects across the Middle East and North Africa Region, as well as new technologies and innovation solar photovoltaics, solar thermal and energy storage.

“As solar power adoption increases worldwide, the Solar Expo & Forum will bring together the world’s leading solar technology providers, government agencies, and thought leaders,” said Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director, World Future Energy Summit.

“Visitors to the Solar Expo & Forum can come to see solar technology and innovation, source leading-edge solar products for their markets, and network with leading solar project owners to learn and share best practices.”

Apart from Taaleri Energia, leading international Solar Expo exhibitors are set to include solar power developers such as Masdar, Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM), Skypower and Marubeni; smart grids firms including Huawei, Ingeteam, Fronius, and Sungrow; solar trackers NEXTracker, PiA Solar, and Soltec; and solar panel manufacturers such as LONGi Solar Technology.

