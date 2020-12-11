GCC residents can enter Oman with valid visa

Muscat: Based on the decision of the Supreme Commitee on Covid – 19), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notification to all airlines in the Sultanate.

The scheduled international flights will continue to operate by the designated national air carriers of each country according to the agreed upon coordination with the countries taking into account the applicable procedures in each country for operating of scheduled flights.

Due to the ongoing implementation of precautionary measures, and as exception from the air transport rights between the Sultanate and a number of countries, the flights will continue to operate according to bilateral coordination.

GCC citizens, residents with valid residency permits and passengers with valid visa are allowed to enter the Sultanate without prior approval.

A Covid – 19 PCR test before departure to the Sultanate is not required.

All passengers arriving to the Sultanate of Oman are required to have international health insurance covering the cost of treatment from Covid – 19 for one month except for citizens, GCC nationals and passengers with free treatment card.

Before departure to the Sultanate of Oman, passengers must complete pre – registration via https: // covid 19.emushrif.om/traveler/travel for the PCR test in Oman, pay RO25 test fees and download Tarassud +.

Airlines must not check in any passenger who did not complete this requirement.

Passengers arriving to the Sultanate of Oman for a period up to seven (7) days are subject to PCR test on arrival.

Passengers arriving to the Sultanate of Oman for a period more than seven days are subject to COVID – 19 PCR test on arrival, (Tarrasud +) bracelet, quarantine for seven (7) days and Covid – 19 (PCR) test on the eighth day.

Aircraft crews, and children from aged 15 years and less are exempted from Covid – 19 PCR test and Tarassud + bracelet.

Aircraft crew are exempted from the quarantine and subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health 9. Diplomats working at foreign embassies accredited to the Sultanate and diplomats visiting the Sultanate are exempted from the COVID – 19 requirements for passengers to and from Oman.

Departing passengers from Oman: 1. Omani citizens shall have health insurance covering COVID – 19 valid in the country they are traveling to. 2. Passenger shall comply with the requirements of the country they are traveling to.