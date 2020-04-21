GCC panel reviews harmful practices on trade

Muscat: The GCC Standing Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade held its 34th meeting via video conferencing, on Tuesday.

The meeting deliberated on ways of probing into harmful practices in international trade under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sultanate was represented by Mahmood bin Amer al Hattali, Director-General of Organizations and Commercial Relations at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and member of the standing committee.

The meeting reviewed topics relating to protecting GCC industries against harmful practices in international trade and discussed reports submitted by the technical secretariat general pertaining to the developments of existing investigations.

The standing committee approved online investigation into harmful practices in international trade in line with the procedures provided by the Common Law on Anti-Dumping, Countervailing and Safeguard Measures. — ONA