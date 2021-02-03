GCC officials discuss unified travel procedures

Muscat: The GCC Undersecretaries of Health Ministries held recently their 14th virtual meeting to discuss the latest developments of the mutant coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr. Amal al Maani, MOH’s acting director-general of Diseases Control and Surveillance and Director of Infection Prevention & Control chaired the meeting on behalf of Dr. Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MOH’s Undersecretary for Health Affairs.

The meeting addressed the latest updates of the mutant coronavirus in the GCC countries and actions taken regarding supplying and administering COVID-19 vaccine to the target groups in the GCC countries as well as the coverage rate for each country. It further reviewed challenges that face most GCC countries among which is the provision of adequate doses of the vaccine to realize the specified coverage rate in each country while the manufactured companies failed to deliver the vaccine as scheduled.

Proposals on developing a mechanism for unified travel procedures among GCC countries were addressed. In addition, the meeting identified unified immunization standards and reviewed entry procedures at border-crossing points. It also touched upon mechanisms taken and procedures implemented by the GCC countries regarding quarantine and PCR tests. The meeting reviewed the number of cases infected by the new strain of the virus and the preventive measures that have been taken by each GCC country.