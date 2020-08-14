Local Main 

GCC officials discuss PCR centres at land borders

Oman Observer

Muscat: The GCC Undersecretaries of Ministries of Health held their tenth video-conference meeting to discuss the latest developments related to (COVID-19).

On behalf of Dr. Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, Dr. Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director General of Diseases Surveillance & Control represented the Sultanate in the presence of Dr. Said bin Harib al Lamki, Director General of Primary Healthcare.

The meeting discussed the latest updates on cases and procedures in the GCC countries including updating the precautionary measures after the reopening process, along with the procedures for opening borders and introducing PCR centers at checkpoints.

Proposals regarding back-to-school mechanisms were further highlighted. In addition, the meeting touched upon reactivating health programs such as woman health and child immunizations, as well the health programs on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The undersecretaries urged all GCC citizens and residents to implement the infection control standards, avoid attending gatherings as possible, and adhere to the preventive safety measures. ONA

