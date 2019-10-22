GCC municipal officials debate joint action plan

MUSCAT: The 35th preparatory meeting of GCC senior municipal officials was held under the chairmanship of Hamad bin Sulaiman al Ghareebi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources for Regional Municipalities Affairs, at the GCC Advisory Board headquarters in Muscat on Tuesday.

Hamad bin Sulaiman al Ghareebi highlighted the importance of the meeting in promoting cooperation and joint GCC municipal action in a manner that contributes to pushing forward the process of municipal work. He also touched on the agenda of the meeting and the important topics, including the issue of urban strategy in the GCC countries and the GCC construction code and guidelines.

Khalifa bin Said al Abri, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat-General delivered a speech praising the efforts exerted in hosting this meeting.

He added that the meeting will discuss issues of common concern and make appropriate recommendations to be submitted to the 22nd session of the meeting of the ministers concerned with municipal affairs for appropriate decisions.

The 22nd meeting of the GCC ministers will be held at the headquarters of the Advisory Board of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat on Wednesday. — ONA

