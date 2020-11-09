GCC military cooperation discussed

MUSCAT: The Preparatory Committee of the assistants to the GCC Chiefs of Staff for Operations and Training on Monday began their meeting in preparation of the consultative meeting of the GCC Supreme Military Committee. The Sultanate was represented in the two-day meeting, held via video-conferencing, by Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah al Manthri, Assistant to the Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning. The meeting discussed fields of the existing military cooperation among the GCC states in preparation to submit them at the meeting of the Supreme Military Committee of the GCC Chiefs of Staff. — ONA

Related