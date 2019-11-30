GCC men’s snooker finals today

The GCC Men Snooker 6 Red Finals will be held at 2 pm at Levatio Hotel. GCC Billiards and Snookers Championship 2019 began on November 28 and is being held in Oman for the first time.

The president of the International Federation of Billiards and Snookers, Mubarak al Khayarin said it is exciting to be in Oman for the tournament.

“There are many high level players in this tournament. The tournament is 17 years old and I think it is great for the tournament to be finally here in Oman. We have been waiting for this a long time. The tournament has been well organised and in the future we could conduct Asian or other regional and international level tournaments here in Oman,” said al Khayarin.

He said GCC players are already participating at Asian and World level tournament.

The day began with the GCC Men’s Snooker 6 Red Single which will continue until Sunday which saw Habib Subah (Bahrain) play against Mohanna al Obaidli (Qatar) 4-0. Saud Abdul Razzaq (Kuwait) vs Abdullah al Raisi (Oman) 4-3, Khalid al Kamali (UAE) vs Abdullah al Atiani (Saudi Arabia) 4-0, Nawaf al Otaibi (Saudi Arabia) vs Ali al Obaidli (Qatar) 0-4, Abdullah Kandari (Kuwait) vs Taha Bashir (Oman) 0-4, Khaleel Bosaif (Bahrain) vs Mohamed al Joakar (UAE) 4-3.

The winners of the morning match were Habib Subah, Saud Abdul Razzaq, Khalid al Kamali, Ali al Obaidali, Taha Bashir and Khaleel Bo Saif.

The group position after the conclusion of round robin league matches of 6 Red Snooker event.

In Group A ranking Habib Subah (Bahrain) was ranked 1st, Khalid al Kamali (UAE) 2nd, Mohanna al Obaidli (Qatar) 3rd, Abdullah al Atyani (KSA) 4th, Saud al Abdul Razzak (Kuwait) 5th and Abdullah al Raisi (Oman) 6th.

In Group B Ali al Obaidli (Qatar) was ranked 1st, Khaleel Bo Saif (Bharain) 2nd, Taha Bashir (Oman) 3rd, Mohammed al Joakar (UAE) 4th, Abdullah Kandari (Kuwait) 5th and Nawaf al Otaibi (KSA) 6th.

On Saturday in the best of 9 frames which was held at 4 pm Habib Subah (Bahrain) vs Khaleel Bo Saif (Bahrain) 5-2 and Ali al Obaidli (Qatar) vs Khalid Kamali (UAE) 5-3.

On Sunday Habib Subah will meet Ali al Obaidli at the finals to be held at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in billiards on Friday saw the 8 Ball Single event which began on November 28 concluded with Abdullah al Shimmari (KSA) and Waleed Majed (Qatar) facing each other for finals resulting in Abdullah al Shimmari winning the event.

On Saturday, the GCC Men’s 8 Ball Team saw Kuwait team walk away with a lead of three matches followed by UAE with 2, while Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain were with 1 match win each. Sunday will see seven more matches under this event.

