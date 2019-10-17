GCC joint work of auditing, accounting offices lauded

MUSCAT: The GCC Chiefs of Auditing, Accounting Bureau started their 16th meeting on Thursday at the Advisory Council of the Supreme Council headquarters in Muscat. The meeting was chaired by Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI).

In a speech delivered at the beginning of the meeting, Shaikh al Maawali welcomed the participating delegations, praising the achievements made in the joint work

between the auditing and accounting offices of the GCC States in all areas related to the supervisory work, in addition to building the capabilities and functional competencies of their employees.

The agenda of the meeting included the review and discussion of a number of key issues, which were represented in a follow-up report on the decisions of the 15th meeting of chiefs of auditing and accounting bureau and the 20th meeting of the deputies, the general framework for the implementation of symposia and conferences, the framework for the implementation of specific criteria, workshops and programmes for the introduction of joint action decisions, as well as the review of the 2020 training plan, and comprehensive joint oversight. — ONA

