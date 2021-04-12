GCC health undersecretaries meet

Muscat: The GCC Health Undersecretaries on Monday held their 16th virtual meeting to discuss the latest developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the GCC countries.

Dr Mohammed Saif al Hosni, Health Affairs Undersecretary took part in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the latest updates of the COVID-19 in the GCC countries and actions taken by each country to combat the third wave of the pandemic. It further reviewed proposals presented for the upcoming stage and updates of COVID-19 vaccines and distribution mechanisms of each country.

Moreover, the meeting discussed updates of the health passport project that aims at unifying cross-border procedures and limiting positive COVID-19 cases in the GCC countries. Participants at the meeting agreed on quality code to ensure the credibility of certificates issued by each country.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted immunization and challenges facing most GCC countries regarding vaccine shortages. They also discussed the monitoring mechanism of side effects of the currently used vaccines.

GCC Health Undersecretaries commended the significant efforts of health workers, as well as their tangible contribution in mitigating the spread of the virus. They valued the cooperation of citizens and official and non-governmental organizations amid these exceptional circumstances.

The GCC Health Undersecretaries urge all citizens and residents to stick to the preventive measures by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene. They further stressed the importance of taking information from reliable sources and not entertain rumours. –ONA