GCC health undersecretaries hold virtual meeting

Muscat: Under-secretaries of the GCC health ministries held their sixth meeting through video conferencing, on Monday.

The meeting was held on a decision taken at an emergency meeting of the GCC ministers of health that convened at the beginning of March to review the developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Sultanate was represented at the meeting by Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-secretary for Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health.

The meeting laid special focus on the volume of the PCR testing for the novel Coronavirus and discussed the measures taken to protect the health workers against the disease as well as the financial implications on the health sector due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The GCC health under-secretaries debated the treatment protocols and the testing mechanisms and evaluated the current epidemiological situation in the GCC states as well as the lessons learnt from the easing of Coronavirus restrictions.

The participants valued the great efforts being exerted by the health workers in the GCC countries and their tangible contribution to curbing the spread of the COVID-19. They commended the citizens’ cooperation with the authorities during this exceptional time underscoring the importance.