GCC Health Undersecretaries hold their third meeting

Muscat: The GCC Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Health held a video conference meeting to discuss the latest developments of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The meeting highlighted a number of issues including the minutes of the second meeting, which was held in the middle of last March, the daily report and suggestions, medical supplies stocks, readiness of the hospitals and the future procedures to be taken by the GCC states to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The plans for evacuation of students and patients from abroad, as well as the necessity of establishing medical supply manufacturing plants for such crises in the upcoming period have been also discussed during the meeting.

The GCC Undersecretaries praised the significant efforts exerted by the staff working in the health sector and their contribution in tackling COVID-19, as well as the cooperation of the citizens along with the official and civil authorities in these exceptional circumstances.

In addition, the undersecretaries urge all GCC citizens and residents to adhere to the infection control standards, avoid attending the gatherings as possible and maintain the preventive safety measures followed in such cases.

They also stressed the importance of taking the information from official sources and to not pay attention to rumours and unofficial social media channels. –ONA