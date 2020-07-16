GCC Health Undersecretaries hold ninth meeting

Muscat: The GCC Undersecretaries of Ministries of Health convened on Thursday their ninth video-conference meeting to discuss the latest developments of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director General of Diseases Surveillance & Control represented the Sultanate in the meeting on behalf of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs

The meeting reviewed minute of the previous meeting and discussed the proposal of GCC Ministers meeting agenda.

In addition, the meeting reviewed outputs of the committees and the work teams, represented by the Health Regulations Committee, the joint meeting of the committees for health regulations and communicable diseases, the team of therapeutic protocols, and the vaccine procurement team.

The undersecretaries urge all GCC citizens and residents to implement the infection control standards, avoid attending the gatherings as possible and adhere to the preventive safety measures.

They also stressed the importance of taking the information from the reliable sources and paying no attention to rumors and unofficial social media channels. –ONA