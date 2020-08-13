GCC Health Undersecretaries hold 10th meeting

Muscat: The GCC Undersecretaries of Ministries of Health hold today their tenth video-conference meeting to discuss the latest developments of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On behalf of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, Dr Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director General of Diseases Surveillance & Control represented the Sultanate in the meeting with the presence of Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, Director General of Primary Healthcare as well as a number of MOH’s senior officials.

The meeting reviewed minutes of the previous meeting.

Moreover, the meeting discussed the latest updates on cases and procedures in the GCC countries including updating the precautionary measures after reopening process, along with the procedures for opening boarders and determining PCR check points.

Proposals regarding back-to-school mechanisms were further highlighted. In addition the meeting touched upon reactivating health programs such as woman health and child immunisations, as well the health programs on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The undersecretaries urge all GCC citizens and residents to implement the infection control standards, avoid attending the gatherings as possible and adhere to the preventive safety measures. They also stressed the importance of taking the information from the reliable sources and paying no attention to rumours and unofficial social media channels. –ONA