GCC Health Undersecretaries discuss COVID-19 developments

Muscat: The GCC Undersecretaries of Health Ministries held their 12th virtual meeting to discuss the latest developments of COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

The meeting reviewed all the developments related to COVID-19 and highlighted the new genetic mutation of the virus and the measures that have been taken by the GCC countries, as well as the proposals submitted for the upcoming period.

It also addressed the developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine and the experiences of each country in distributing the vaccine. Furthermore, exchanging information on the spread of the virus, mutagenesis, vaccines and medical examinations have been discussed during the meeting.

The GCC Health Undersecretaries appreciated the considerable efforts exerted by the health workers in treating the COVID-19 patients in the GCC countries, as well as their concrete contributions in limiting the spread of COVID-19. They also praised the cooperation of the citizens, as well as official and voluntary authorities in these exceptional circumstances.

The undersecretaries urge all GCC citizens and residents to adhere to preventive safety measures such as wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, maintaining physical distance and keeping hands clean. They also stressed the importance of taking the information from reliable sources and not to pay attention to rumors and unofficial social media channels. –ONA