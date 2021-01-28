GCC health ministers review plan, coordinated efforts

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health (MoH), took part on Thursday in the extraordinary meeting of the GCC Health Ministers.

The Sultanate’s delegation in the meeting, held via video conferencing, was headed by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

The meeting aimed at accelerating the implementation and follow-up of the decisions of the 41st session of the GCC Supreme Council (Sultan Qaboos & Sheikh Sabah Summit) held at Al-Ula city, Saudi Arabia, this month.

The extraordinary meeting reviewed the contents of the closing statement of the Supreme Council, particularly the decisions with regard to the health field including the development of the GCC general framework of the public health plan for emergency preparedness and response. The GCC Supreme Council has approved the general framework of the plan and

assigned the concerned authorities in the GCC countries to implement this plan by cooperating and coordinating with the health ministries.

In addition, the meeting touched upon the Early Health Warning System Guideline that was adopted by the Supreme Council in order to prepare early health warning systems in the GCC countries.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the decision of the Supreme Council on establishing the Gulf Center for Disease Prevention & Control, which will be under the umbrella of the GCC Health Council.

It may be noted that Al-Ula Declaration underlined strengthening the role of this Center and enable it rapidly in order to coordinate the joint Gulf action to confront the Covid-19 pandemic and other epidemics.

At the end of the Sultan Qaboos & Sheikh Sabah Summit, the Supreme Council has directed to complete monitoring and documenting the efforts of the GCC countries to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and to develop an electronic database to document these efforts.

The closing statement of the Supreme Council has stressed that the challenges faced by the region require strengthening the cooperation and partnership relations, as well as scaling up the coordination level in all fields including the health field with all countries and active regional and global systems. The closing statement has also focused on the implementation of the joint action plans as scheduled for the benefit of the GCC citizens, and to enhance the international standing of the Cooperation Council and its role in the regional and global issues.

The GCC Supreme Council expressed its thanks and appreciation for all efforts made by the authorities in the GCC countries and to the frontline health workers and volunteers towards confronting Covid-19. The Council appreciated the commitment of the GCC citizens and residents and their response to the instructions and precautionary measures to reduce impact of the pandemic. — ONA

